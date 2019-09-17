Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised Stake in Seligman Funds/Closed (TY) by $302,146; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Declined While Sheffield Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 108,335 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Seligman Funds/Closed (TY) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 11,621 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 299,159 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07M, up from 287,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Seligman Funds/Closed for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 4,248 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2602 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Third Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,969 shares to 30,605 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,922 shares, and cut its stake in Relx Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.85 million shares or 2.62% less from 3.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson Company has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 7,865 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 1,468 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank And Tru Co holds 1.3% or 299,159 shares. American Asset Mngmt owns 0.26% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 13,744 shares. Oppenheimer holds 8,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Co holds 24,396 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,208 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 536,688 are held by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Advisory Networks Limited Liability reported 333 shares. Wade G W & Inc invested in 7,521 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 22,735 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 8,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cls Limited Co has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,940 are owned by Cookson Peirce & Company Incorporated. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 100,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 872 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0.05% or 97,708 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 58,932 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 816 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 203,737 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 790,070 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 42,205 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 16,888 shares. 13,582 were accumulated by Dupont Mgmt Corporation. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 266,658 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Limited accumulated 1.07% or 39,933 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 19,483 shares.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ACIW – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Empowers Everlink to Launch New Machine Learning Fraud Management Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.