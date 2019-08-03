Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $576,240; 2 Analysts Bullish JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 13.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 7,203 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 61,236 shares with $4.95 million value, up from 54,033 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $303.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP

Among 2 analysts covering JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. JD Sports Fashion PLC has GBX 700 highest and GBX 570 lowest target. GBX 675’s average target is 9.90% above currents GBX 614.2 stock price. JD Sports Fashion PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Friday, February 15. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of JD in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 680 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, April 16. See JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) latest ratings:

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Vanguard Etf/Usa (VDE) stake by 7,250 shares to 6,851 valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 16,700 shares and now owns 74,937 shares. Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.18’s average target is 21.51% above currents $71.75 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Invest Management Inc reported 22,532 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability holds 185,134 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Atria Llc invested in 0.11% or 31,606 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 12,692 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,735 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4.93 million shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 6,498 are owned by Insight 2811 Incorporated. Corda Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 39,058 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested in 1.05% or 475,476 shares. Aviance Capital Mgmt reported 0.71% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc reported 22,781 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has 24,266 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 258,404 are held by American Insur Comm Tx. 397,110 are held by John G Ullman Assocs.

