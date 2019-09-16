Dtf Tax Free Income (DTF) Valuation Were Volatile While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Upped Position; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Cut Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $360,240

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 3,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 12,090 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 15,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Dtf Tax Free Income Inc (DTF) by 83.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 24,350 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 53,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, up from 29,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Dtf Tax Free Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 23,520 shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.98 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 775,890 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 54,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) by 39,644 shares to 10.03M shares, valued at $192.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) by 155,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,285 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV).