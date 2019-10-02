Dtf Tax Free Income (DTF) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Boosted Holding; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holder Eos Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $32.56 Million

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 25,976 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Dtf Tax Free Income Inc (DTF) by 83.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 24,350 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 53,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, up from 29,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Dtf Tax Free Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 483 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend by 1.10M shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $17.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,702 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold DTF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 7.89% more from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc reported 34,716 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 8,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,117 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 0% or 22,139 shares. Fiera owns 14,054 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.13% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,329 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 1607 Capital Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 250,857 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability reported 15,544 shares. 39,197 were reported by First Advsr L P. Saba Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.48% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 782,504 shares.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 485BPOS BLACKROCK LIQUIDITY FUND – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports: Stabilization Will Create Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yelp: Shortfalls Are Temporary And Downside Is Limited – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bausch Health Care: A Dog Or A Diamond In The Rough? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lannett inks deal for levothyroxine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Addus HomeCare Announces Retirement Of Zeke Zoccoli – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dxc Technology Co (DXC) President and CEO John M Lawrie Bought $495,600 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare prices public offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55 million for 39.14 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.