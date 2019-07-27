Dtf Tax (DTF) Stock Price Rose While Karpus Management Upped Holding by $2.30 Million; As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Share Price Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $36.05 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 187.86M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85 million, up from 151.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5672. About 9.37 million shares traded or 46.36% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 3,517 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 38,125 shares to 21,675 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND) by 31,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,858 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Quality Muni Inc Trst (IQI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 22,139 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 45,249 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Llc has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 26,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 38,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Saba Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.15% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 250,857 shares. Moreover, Fiera has 0.01% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 254,435 shares. City Of London Invest Mgmt Company Limited holds 29,151 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 19,236 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Karpus Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 329,704 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,329 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 126,952 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $86.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 5.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.