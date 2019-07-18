Dtf Tax (DTF) Stake Maintained by Karpus Management Inc; Merck & Co Com (MRK) Holder Montag A & Associates Trimmed Its Stake

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 13,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,891 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.13M, down from 207,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 9.02M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Enter Development Agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78M market cap company. It closed at $13.94 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Bancshares accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 11,329 shares. Bulldog Investors Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 137,755 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 49,916 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 27,765 shares. Saba Mgmt Lp has 0.15% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James And Associate reported 42,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Of London Invest Management has invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo And Mn has 926,150 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus Management Inc reported 329,704 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 26,671 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.05% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 65,487 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 9,794 shares to 402,481 shares, valued at $59.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Divid Advantage Mun Fd (NAD) by 109,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.96M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Total Bnd Mrkt (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap Mgmt invested in 143,238 shares or 4.32% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 3.34 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc owns 7,104 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. London Company Of Virginia reported 3.04 million shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,467 shares. Mufg Americas holds 1.04% or 435,760 shares. Srb holds 14.73% or 1.88 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,658 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 854,913 are owned by Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc. First Commercial Bank Tru Company Of Newtown invested in 1.05% or 46,139 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc has 13,283 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 850 shares. Trust Co Of Oklahoma invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Legacy Private has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.