Dtf Tax (DTF) Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $2.46 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Strategic Financial Services Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $2.84 Million as Stock Price Rose

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 12,542 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 462,491 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins reported 28,672 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% or 2,615 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,968 shares. Parsons Capital Ri has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Portland Lc holds 0.13% or 5,498 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 6,466 are held by First Hawaiian State Bank. Smithfield Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,634 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.29% or 20,757 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Co Ltd reported 58,315 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.34% or 2.97 million shares. Synovus holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 42,779 shares. Payden And Rygel has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 600 shares. The New York-based Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 26.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 703,180 shares to 782,229 shares, valued at $24.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva Is Cheap And It Can Get Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond – Value Or Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Jonathan S. Sobel Elected to Hilltop Holdings Inc. Board of Directors, Named Chairman of Hilltop Securities Inc. – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bausch Health Companies: Shareholder Dilution Happening? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp: Shortfalls Are Temporary And Downside Is Limited – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 19,236 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Karpus Inc holds 0.16% or 329,704 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 27,765 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 37,328 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 45,249 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 50,716 shares. Fiera Cap invested in 0.01% or 254,435 shares. Saba Cap Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 261,792 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 26,671 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 22,139 shares. City Of London Inv Mgmt Communications Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco National Bank Inc accumulated 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Bulldog Lc owns 137,755 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. 1607 Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 250,857 shares. 49,916 are owned by Bank & Trust Of America De.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 399,396 shares to 285,324 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,834 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).