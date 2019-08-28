Dtf Tax (DTF) Shareholder Karpus Management Raised Holding by $2.30 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; As Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Declined, Kellner Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.22 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 23,949 shares traded or 54.99% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc Fd (EOI) by 30,519 shares to 131,285 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 9,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,481 shares, and cut its stake in China Fd Inc (CHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 26,671 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 261,792 are held by Saba Capital Management Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 50,716 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 30,000 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 137,755 shares or 0.81% of the stock. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 38,957 shares. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus has 0.16% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 329,704 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc accumulated 27,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc owns 42,582 shares. City Of London Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 65,487 shares in its portfolio.