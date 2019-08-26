Dtf Tax (DTF) Shareholder Karpus Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.30 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Boothbay Fund Management Position in Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Increased as Share Value Were Volatile

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.18M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 39,718 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,011 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 54,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 24,087 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp has 15,332 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.01% or 151,738 shares. Kennedy Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 13,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,706 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 12,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 17,106 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.19% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 1,477 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0% or 3,452 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 512,352 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 0.07% or 100,816 shares in its portfolio.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2,702 shares to 1,709 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 15,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,169 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 11,329 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New York-based Karpus Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley accumulated 50,716 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 37,328 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 254,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 250,857 shares. Bulldog Ltd holds 0.81% or 137,755 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 26,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Saba Mngmt Lp holds 261,792 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc holds 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 22,139 shares. City Of London Inv Management has invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 27,765 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 45,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,236 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 926,150 shares.