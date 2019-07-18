Dtf Tax (DTF) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Stake; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 246 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,494 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 8,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1986.6. About 277,090 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 145,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,857 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 105,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78M market cap company. It closed at $13.94 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Tru Advsr has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buckingham has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,340 shares. Hightower Llc owns 1.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 93,384 shares. Mai stated it has 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 211 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coatue Limited Liability Co accumulated 355,996 shares. Adirondack Tru, New York-based fund reported 1,813 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,511 shares. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Ltd reported 323 shares. Estabrook Management has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas Yale Capital Corporation has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell Bancorporation has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Investors Lp reported 311,719 shares stake. Filament Limited Liability reported 681 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) by 117,900 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) by 53,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,873 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).