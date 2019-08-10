Dtf Tax (DTF) Position Held by Karpus Management Inc; Marsico Capital Management Boosted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $30.05 Million

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 29,228 shares traded or 66.19% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 165,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90 million, up from 886,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 72,803 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 147,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,759 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div Fd (ETG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.23% or 19,236 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 22,139 shares. Raymond James reported 42,582 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley owns 50,716 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,329 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 45,249 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 926,150 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 49,916 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 254,435 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 65,487 shares. City Of London Mgmt Communication Limited invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Investors Lc accumulated 137,755 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 197,554 shares to 222,451 shares, valued at $66.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 41,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,069 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.