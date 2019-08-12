Dtf Tax (DTF) Position Held by Karpus Management Inc; First Personal Financial Services Raised Its Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by $666,927

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 962,096 shares traded or 34.72% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 29,228 shares traded or 64.89% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 50,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65,487 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). City Of London Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus Mgmt Inc reported 329,704 shares stake. Moreover, Bulldog Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 137,755 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco State Bank has 0.02% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth holds 19,236 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 926,150 shares. First LP owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 38,957 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 254,435 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 1607 Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 250,857 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 81,690 shares to 16,820 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 38,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,675 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).