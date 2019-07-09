Dtf Tax (DTF) Position Has Boosted by Saba Capital Management Lp; Lionstone Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $2.33 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 3,427 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 597,070 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Qlty Muncpl (NPV) by 104,644 shares to 132,263 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 5.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,418 shares, and cut its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 65,487 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 50,716 shares. Fiera Corp accumulated 254,435 shares. Karpus Inc has invested 0.16% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs reported 0% stake. City Of London Co Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 0.05% or 11,329 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 49,916 shares. Landscape Mngmt accumulated 37,328 shares. Moreover, 1607 Prns Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 250,857 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 45,249 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 38,957 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 26,671 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 30,000 shares.