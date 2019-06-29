Dtf Tax (DTF) Position Has Boosted by Karpus Management Inc; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $1.01 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 2.66 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 12,570 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,535 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 691,030 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 81,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,820 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI).

