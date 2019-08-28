Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding Has Raised by Karpus Management Inc; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding by $486,320

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 1,527 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 6,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 100,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 7.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.23 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,630 shares to 16,245 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 608,052 are owned by Brown Advisory. Cap Inv Svcs Of America owns 2,903 shares. 1,278 are owned by Cypress Limited Liability Corp (Wy). Security Natl Bank Of So Dak reported 12,216 shares stake. Agf Invs invested in 1.63M shares or 1.48% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 297,252 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 228,164 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company holds 12,210 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd reported 3,814 shares. Howland Management Limited Liability has 14,200 shares. Blue Chip Prtn reported 2.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). M&T Bankshares Corporation reported 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ballentine Prtn Ltd invested in 7,999 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt Company invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co reported 65,487 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 50,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,249 shares stake. Wesbanco Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 30,000 shares. 1607 Capital Prtn holds 250,857 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 38,957 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 26,671 shares. Raymond James And owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 42,582 shares. Karpus Management Incorporated invested in 329,704 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc holds 0% or 22,139 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va invested in 11,329 shares or 0.05% of the stock. City Of London Management invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth reported 19,236 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 37,328 shares.