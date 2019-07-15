Dtf Tax (DTF) Holder Karpus Management Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Increased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 8.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.69M market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. It is down 5.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,249 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd. Landscape Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dakota Wealth holds 19,236 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 22,139 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 50,716 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus reported 0.16% stake. Bulldog Ltd Llc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 1607 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 250,857 shares. Saba Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.15% or 261,792 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 254,435 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 38,957 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 49,916 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc has 27,765 shares. City Of London Inv Management Limited has 0.03% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 78,434 shares to 56,883 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 691,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Pa Value Mun Income Tr (VPV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,503 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 31,083 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware invested 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leisure Management holds 2.02% or 20,325 shares. Fundsmith Llp stated it has 12.14 million shares. Massachusetts-based Northeast Mngmt has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regal Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 68,944 shares. American Group Inc reported 3.28 million shares. Harbour Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 6.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sather Financial Group Inc holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 149,822 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt reported 405,455 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,704 shares. Freestone Cap Lc invested in 1.08% or 154,979 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability has 3.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,134 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 613,567 shares.