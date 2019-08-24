Dtf Tax (DTF) Holder Karpus Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.30 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered Its Holding by $5.56 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 17,138 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 9,443 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability reported 63,015 shares. 44,728 are owned by Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Redwood Cap Limited Com reported 99,000 shares stake. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 2,979 shares. Boston Prtn invested in 2.72 million shares. First City Cap Management holds 1.31% or 17,973 shares in its portfolio. Kopp Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 73,044 shares. Parkside Natl Bank reported 13,200 shares. The Missouri-based Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 172,900 shares. Moreover, Cullen Cap Limited Liability Company has 2.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 658,370 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.19% or 4,185 shares in its portfolio.

