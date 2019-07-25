Dtf Tax (DTF) Holder Karpus Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.30 Million as Stock Rose; S&Co Has Trimmed Its Range Resources (RRC) Holding as Stock Value Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 7.02M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 6,374 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 2.35M are held by Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon. 2.83M were reported by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt stated it has 3,199 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jump Trading Lc holds 0.05% or 13,902 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Co holds 157,589 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 920,560 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 50,752 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 22,541 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 11,800 shares. Moreover, Carlson LP has 0.66% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09M for 16.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. GRAY STEVEN D had bought 20,000 shares worth $218,924. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 511,099 shares to 13.02M shares, valued at $173.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 38,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,675 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Em Mkts Equity Income Fund (CH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advsr has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 22,139 shares. Karpus Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 329,704 shares. 45,249 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Geode Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,765 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 26,671 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.81% or 137,755 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 50,716 shares. 1607 Cap Prtn Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 250,857 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.23% or 19,236 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 11,329 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates reported 0% stake. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Saba Mngmt Lp has 0.15% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 261,792 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 37,328 shares. United Kingdom-based City Of London Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

