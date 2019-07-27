Dtf Tax (DTF) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Stake; Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Market Valuation Rose While Rivulet Capital Lowered Stake by $56.60 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 145,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,857 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 105,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 3,517 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 410,075 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 848,890 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – ‘Jumanji Double Feature’ Event Offers Twice the Adventure, Twice the Laughs and Twice the Fun in Cinemas for Two Days Only June 10 and 11; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Emerging Mkts High Divi (IHD) by 123,026 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Emerging Mkts Fd I (EMF) by 45,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All (ASG).

