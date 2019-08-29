Dte Energy Holding (DTE) Stock Value Rose While Advisory Research Lifted Stake by $427,056; Covanta Hldg (CVA) Market Value Declined While Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Position

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding (DTE) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 79,738 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 76,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.53. About 678,401 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 382,753 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 419,431 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $49.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Covanta Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:CVA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46 million for 38.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 229,706 shares to 39,408 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Incorporat by 2,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,708 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DTE Energy Co (DTE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Detroit Zoo to use 100% renewable wind power through DTE’s MIGreenPower program – Crain’s Detroit Business” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DTE Energy successfully remarkets DTE Energy Company 2016 Series C 2.529% Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy powers Comerica Park with clean energy for Green Night on August 14 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

