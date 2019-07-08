Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Stake Boosted by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Guardian Capital LP Lowered Position

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 1,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,016 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 40,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $368.7. About 287,939 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 179,375 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE)

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. SHAW RUTH G bought 2,000 shares worth $248,540.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.1% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 79,171 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.1% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Bluestein R H holds 95,998 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Barnett &, Tennessee-based fund reported 125 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 285 shares in its portfolio. Opus Inv Management owns 48,740 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 9,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1,892 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 843 shares. Ls Ltd Liability has 16,618 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt owns 143,600 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Co reported 300 shares. Axa has invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 22,924 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,261 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,122 shares to 10,182 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,262 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.53 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 36,512 are owned by Tdam Usa. 4,512 are owned by Centurylink Invest. Majedie Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,678 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 157,611 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 7,946 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Personal Fin Services holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 458 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 5,081 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Country Club Na has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 877 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,799 shares. Bennicas & Assocs has invested 1.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,586 shares stake.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 225,097 shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $181.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 60,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00M worth of stock. 7,690 shares valued at $2.30 million were sold by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.