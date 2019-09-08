Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Holding Raised by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09 million, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 1.06M shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 17.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,627 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M Holdg holds 2.74% or 6,642 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt owns 13,232 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Investec Asset North America Inc has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green And Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,000 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 232,126 shares or 4.57% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Old West Invest Management has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 250 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.93% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.4% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 5,542 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 9,201 shares to 234,345 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,320 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).