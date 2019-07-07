DTE Energy Company (DTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)

We will be comparing the differences between DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 122 1.72 N/A 6.36 19.75 El Paso Electric Company 57 2.97 N/A 2.38 24.88

In table 1 we can see DTE Energy Company and El Paso Electric Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. El Paso Electric Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than DTE Energy Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. DTE Energy Company is currently more affordable than El Paso Electric Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DTE Energy Company and El Paso Electric Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 0.00% 11.3% 3.3% El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

DTE Energy Company is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.31. El Paso Electric Company’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DTE Energy Company are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor El Paso Electric Company’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. DTE Energy Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Recommendations

DTE Energy Company and El Paso Electric Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 2 2 0 2.50 El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00

DTE Energy Company’s average price target is $123.5, while its potential downside is -5.63%. On the other hand, El Paso Electric Company’s potential downside is -14.60% and its average price target is $56.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that DTE Energy Company seems more appealing than El Paso Electric Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DTE Energy Company and El Paso Electric Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 96.3%. 0.3% are DTE Energy Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of El Paso Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company 2.15% 0.98% 5.3% 6.38% 22.87% 13.94% El Paso Electric Company 1.8% -1.69% 13.11% 1.58% 5.4% 18.27%

For the past year DTE Energy Company’s stock price has smaller growth than El Paso Electric Company.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats El Paso Electric Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.