DTE Energy Company (DTE) Touches $133.06 High on Sep, 24; John Hancock Income Securities Trust Has 0.7 Sentiment

The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) reached all time high today, Sep, 24 and still has $137.05 target or 3.00% above today’s $133.06 share price. This indicates more upside for the $24.39B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $137.05 PT is reached, the company will be worth $731.70M more. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 317,727 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.90, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 7 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 10 cut down and sold equity positions in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.27 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Income Securities Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

More notable recent John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “John Hancock Income Securities Trust John Hancock Investors Trust Announce Results of Annual Meetings of Shareholders – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YH CEF Report September | Some Surprise Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “NYSE resolves technical issue, trading resumes in affected symbols – CNBC” on May 18, 2016. More interesting news about John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “South Florida real estate projects in the pipeline for the week of June 7 – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust for 822,322 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 180,662 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $166.90 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 3,738 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold DTE Energy Company shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 18,973 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.09% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 36,153 shares. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1,800 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 1.71 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 83,912 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 2,429 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Asset Management Inc accumulated 12,345 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Maryland-based Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 3,439 are owned by Conning. Reaves W H owns 1.31 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 6,792 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rare Infra Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,503 shares. 45,646 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Co. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.09% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $24.39 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.96 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DTE to request proposals for new solar and wind resources – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.93 million for 16.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.