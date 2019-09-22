DTE Energy Company (DTE) Touches $132.29 High on Sep, 22; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $141.55 target or 7.00% above today’s $132.29 share price. This indicates more upside for the $24.25B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $141.55 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.70B more. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 1.03M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 29/05/2018 – DTE RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FORM 73% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DTE Energy has $14500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $133’s average target is 0.54% above currents $132.29 stock price. DTE Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13400 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, June 3 by Bank of America.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94 million for 16.21 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold DTE Energy Company shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Serv owns 204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,758 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 3,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Company reported 17,300 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability reported 6,844 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability has 2,312 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And Company holds 1,410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Alliancebernstein L P holds 0.02% or 307,665 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp stated it has 735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Markston Intl Limited Liability Com owns 160 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 35,116 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 14,946 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.04% or 186,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 929,167 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $24.25 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.83 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 1,537 shares valued at $199,733 was made by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, September 5.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 689,227 shares traded or 33.39% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD OKS AMERIS BANCORP BUY OF ATLANTIC COAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity. The insider McCague Elizabeth A bought 800 shares worth $30,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Ameris Bancorp shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 16,719 shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.80 million shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 0% or 723 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Tci Wealth Inc holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co holds 185,518 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 549,014 shares. The Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 69,475 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 597,295 shares. Fj Capital Lc accumulated 2.46% or 657,000 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 9,447 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 72,209 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).