DTE Energy Company (DTE) Reaches $132.50 52-Week High; Stone Run Capital Lifted Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding

Stone Run Capital Llc increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 17.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc acquired 13,300 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)'s stock declined 7.68%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 88,886 shares with $5.93 million value, up from 75,586 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $39.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 233,550 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) hit a new 52-week high and has $143.10 target or 8.00% above today's $132.50 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $24.29B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $143.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.94 billion more. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 90,166 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94M for 16.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DTE Energy has $14500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $133’s average target is 0.38% above currents $132.5 stock price. DTE Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13400 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, August 26.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company's (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 13, 2019

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $24.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.86 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $448,273 activity. 1,537 shares were bought by TORGOW GARY, worth $199,733 on Thursday, September 5. Shares for $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric Company has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 13.88% above currents $64.98 stock price. Emerson Electric Company had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 25, 2019