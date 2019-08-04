DTE Energy Company (DTE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) Contrasting side by side

As Electric Utilities businesses, DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 124 1.72 N/A 6.06 20.98 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 highlights DTE Energy Company and Spark Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than DTE Energy Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. DTE Energy Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Spark Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DTE Energy Company and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 2 2 0 2.50 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DTE Energy Company has a -4.01% downside potential and a consensus price target of $123.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DTE Energy Company and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 6.16% respectively. About 0.3% of DTE Energy Company’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year DTE Energy Company has weaker performance than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats Spark Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.