DTE Energy Company (DTE) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Comparing side by side

Both DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company 127 1.77 N/A 6.06 20.98 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.32 N/A 0.11 159.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DTE Energy Company and Clearway Energy Inc. Clearway Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than DTE Energy Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. DTE Energy Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Clearway Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DTE Energy Company and Clearway Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DTE Energy Company and Clearway Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$133 is DTE Energy Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74% of DTE Energy Company shares are held by institutional investors while 93.04% of Clearway Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DTE Energy Company’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.56% of Clearway Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46%

For the past year DTE Energy Company was more bullish than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats Clearway Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.