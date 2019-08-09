DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)

We are comparing DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|56
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Spark Energy Inc.
|24
|0.40
|N/A
|0.19
|130.26
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spark Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT shares are held by institutional investors while 6.16% of Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|-0.34%
|-0.55%
|1.09%
|4.63%
|6.47%
|8.01%
|Spark Energy Inc.
|0.38%
|1.06%
|2.01%
|11.74%
|4.43%
|33.78%
For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.
Summary
Spark Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.