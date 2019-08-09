DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)

We are comparing DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT shares are held by institutional investors while 6.16% of Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

Spark Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.