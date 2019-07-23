DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Both DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|55
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PPL Corporation
|31
|2.81
|N/A
|2.57
|11.94
In table 1 we can see DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PPL Corporation
|0.00%
|15.7%
|4.2%
Analyst Ratings
DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PPL Corporation
|1
|4
|1
|2.17
Competitively PPL Corporation has a consensus price target of $32, with potential upside of 6.35%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT shares and 76.3% of PPL Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.21% of PPL Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|1.62%
|0.78%
|2.28%
|2.65%
|8.53%
|7.9%
|PPL Corporation
|0.92%
|-3.86%
|-0.84%
|-3.28%
|10.85%
|8.19%
For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT was less bullish than PPL Corporation.
Summary
PPL Corporation beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT on 8 of the 9 factors.
PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
