DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Both DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 55 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PPL Corporation 31 2.81 N/A 2.57 11.94

In table 1 we can see DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2%

Analyst Ratings

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00 PPL Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

Competitively PPL Corporation has a consensus price target of $32, with potential upside of 6.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT shares and 76.3% of PPL Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.21% of PPL Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 1.62% 0.78% 2.28% 2.65% 8.53% 7.9% PPL Corporation 0.92% -3.86% -0.84% -3.28% 10.85% 8.19%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT was less bullish than PPL Corporation.

Summary

PPL Corporation beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT on 8 of the 9 factors.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.