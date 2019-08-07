DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Since DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 11 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 28.6%. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has 55.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT’s stock price has smaller growth than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats on 6 of the 7 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.