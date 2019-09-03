DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Comparison side by side

Both DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PPL Corporation 31 2.74 N/A 2.57 11.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00 PPL Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively PPL Corporation has an average target price of $32.5, with potential upside of 9.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of PPL Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.21% are PPL Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT has stronger performance than PPL Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PPL Corporation beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.