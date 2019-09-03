DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Comparison side by side

Both DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|56
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PPL Corporation
|31
|2.74
|N/A
|2.57
|11.54
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PPL Corporation
|0.00%
|15.7%
|4.2%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and PPL Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PPL Corporation
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
Competitively PPL Corporation has an average target price of $32.5, with potential upside of 9.98%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of PPL Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.21% are PPL Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT
|-0.34%
|-0.55%
|1.09%
|4.63%
|6.47%
|8.01%
|PPL Corporation
|-2.28%
|-3.11%
|-4.7%
|-3.8%
|3.31%
|4.59%
For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT has stronger performance than PPL Corporation
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors PPL Corporation beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.
PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.