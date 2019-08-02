DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) Contrasting side by side

Both DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 55 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Korea Electric Power Corporation 13 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Korea Electric Power Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Korea Electric Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.1% respectively. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power Corporation has 51.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT had bullish trend while Korea Electric Power Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT beats on 5 of the 6 factors Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.