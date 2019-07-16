DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Comparing side by side

As Electric Utilities companies, DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 55 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Edison International 61 1.78 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Edison International.

Profitability

Table 2 has DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Edison International’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Edison International 0.00% -3.2% -0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Edison International’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00 Edison International 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Edison International’s potential upside is 4.17% and its consensus target price is $73.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT shares and 89.2% of Edison International shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.06% of Edison International’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 1.62% 0.78% 2.28% 2.65% 8.53% 7.9% Edison International -0.2% -7.96% -0.66% -1.62% -3.72% 5.71%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT has stronger performance than Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.