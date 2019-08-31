DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (DTV) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Contrasting side by side

Since DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 56 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 76 4.21 N/A 2.17 34.19

Table 1 demonstrates DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Dominion Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Dominion Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

On the other hand, Dominion Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 2.54% and its consensus target price is $79.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT and Dominion Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.3%. Competitively, Dominion Energy Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01% Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96%

For the past year DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT was more bullish than Dominion Energy Inc.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.