DTE Energy Co (DTE) to pay $0.95 on Oct 15, 2019; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $30.85 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp acquired 241,000 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Pershing Square Capital Management Lp holds 5.82 million shares with $750.04 million value, up from 5.58M last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) is expected to pay $0.95 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:DTE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. DTE Energy Co’s current price of $129.29 translates into 0.73% yield. DTE Energy Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 921,284 shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity. 2,000 DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares with value of $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy has $13400 highest and $12200 lowest target. $128’s average target is -1.00% below currents $129.29 stock price. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) rating on Monday, June 3. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $12200 target. The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13400 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $23.70 billion. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE Energy Company shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 19.75% above currents $125.05 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.