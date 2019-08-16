DTE Energy Co (DTE) to pay $0.95 on Oct 15, 2019; Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Sentiment Is 0.95

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) is expected to pay $0.95 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:DTE) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. DTE Energy Co’s current price of $128.66 translates into 0.73% yield. DTE Energy Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.66. About 822,120 shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 285 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 300 cut down and sold their stock positions in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 758.94 million shares, up from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Enterprise Products Partners LP in top ten holdings increased from 55 to 60 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 248 Increased: 206 New Position: 79.

Argyll Research Llc holds 85.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for 11.98 million shares. Samson Capital Management Llc owns 487,275 shares or 17.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sentinel Trust Co Lba has 16.96% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The New York-based Heronetta Management L.P. has invested 14.35% in the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47.02 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $60.99 billion. The firm operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services divisions. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $23.58 billion. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.23 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $248,540 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 2,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy has $13400 highest and $12200 lowest target. $128’s average target is -0.51% below currents $128.66 stock price. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 3. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DTE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.