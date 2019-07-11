Dte Energy Co (DTE) Shareholder Profund Advisors Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Peapack (PGC) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Upped Its Stake by $1.98 Million

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 3,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,063 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 532,986 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 12/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 50,495 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 26,318 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). holds 11,938 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 807,230 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,082 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1,331 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 67,054 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Morgan Stanley has 12,581 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 0% or 45,763 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 28,163 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Blackrock reported 1.24M shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 14,659 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 137,615 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 10,154 shares to 30,597 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 106,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Com has 1,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 4,134 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 84,711 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 4,575 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Charter Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Columbia Asset Management accumulated 2,565 shares. Captrust stated it has 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 294 shares. Horizon Inv Serv Limited Liability Corporation, Indiana-based fund reported 4,692 shares. Assetmark holds 0.14% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 124,989 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.32% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.31 million worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) was sold by ANDERSON GERARD M.