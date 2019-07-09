Dte Energy Co (DTE) Shareholder Fil LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $370,016 as Share Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Kazazian Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $372,310

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 2,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,797 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94 million, down from 130,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 952,809 shares traded or 19.09% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DTE’s profit will be $223.52 million for 26.89 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Davenport University partners with DTE Energy to offer employees Corporate Education Scholarship – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. nat gas demand seen reaching record high during freeze – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “DTE Energy reports strong first quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy Co (DTE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi gets go-ahead to delist stock in Mexico – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

