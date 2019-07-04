Dte Energy Co (DTE) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lowered Its Position by $17.23 Million as Market Value Rose; As Atricure (ATRC) Share Price Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $390,000

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 138,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.63M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.09. About 444,953 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 83,583 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 49,800 shares to 130,200 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 431,390 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan Commerce owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc reported 732,427 shares. State Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 146,869 shares. Redmile Limited Liability reported 0.26% stake. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 69,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Inc accumulated 203,410 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.05% or 29,485 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantum Cap has invested 1.83% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 16,226 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc reported 2,302 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com reported 13,864 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 300 shares.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AtriCure Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AtriCure Inc (ATRC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AtriCure’s (ATRC) CEO Mike Carrel on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman adds Exact Sciences to Conviction List in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) was bought by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 2.65 million shares. 15 are held by Destination Wealth Management. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability stated it has 6,170 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd holds 6.21% or 161,033 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 2.26M shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.04% or 29,200 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Cibc World Markets reported 16,404 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 1,604 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 1.61 million shares. Gp accumulated 64,428 shares. Bowen Hanes And reported 1,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund holds 0.1% or 3,617 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.17% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Regions Fin Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,355 shares.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Davenport University partners with DTE Energy to offer employees Corporate Education Scholarship – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DTE Energy: The Utility Stock Dividend Investors Should Own – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “DTE clicks on power for one of Michigan’s largest wind farms – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DTE’s profit will be $223.52M for 26.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.49% negative EPS growth.