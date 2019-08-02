Dte Energy Co (DTE) Holding Increased by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Raised Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Shares Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99 million, up from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $250.01. About 2.22 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 5,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 134,495 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, up from 128,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 695,501 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 129,700 shares to 553,800 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 69,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 2.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,373 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd reported 1.05% stake. Sio Capital Management accumulated 15,407 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation invested in 0.2% or 10,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,526 shares. St Germain D J has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,258 shares. 11,874 were reported by Moors & Cabot Inc. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 460,961 shares or 3.57% of the stock. Orleans Capital La reported 2.16% stake. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 1.32% or 12,551 shares in its portfolio. stated it has 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 14,810 are owned by Cap Wealth Planning. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,095 shares. Muhlenkamp And Com accumulated 50,474 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 515,734 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Markston International Llc invested 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 149,711 shares in its portfolio. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 144,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Prudential Financial has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.12% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Franklin Resource invested 0.11% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Bluestein R H owns 0.65% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 95,998 shares. Gsa Llp has 0.06% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 55,000 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0.2% stake. Blackrock invested in 0.08% or 14.55 million shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,725 shares to 128,543 shares, valued at $30.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 34,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,879 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).