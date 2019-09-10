Dte Energy Co (DTE) Holder Profund Advisors Decreased Position by $425,940; Redwood Investments Has Decreased Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) as Market Valuation Declined

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 3,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 14,063 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.07. About 624,117 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 95,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 1.35M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,153 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 3,527 shares. Fiera invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Castleark Mgmt Lc has 20,453 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 3.63 million shares stake. Moreover, Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,800 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 329,503 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 310,149 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 334,761 shares. Moreover, Mathes Com has 1.52% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 23,485 shares. Bokf Na reported 10,370 shares stake. State Street stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 20,334 were reported by Cognios Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.03% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Van Eck owns 0.19% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 309,363 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.62 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 43,820 shares to 301,222 shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 385,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POST, VMC, XLNX – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx -5.7% after downside revenue view – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Xilinx (XLNX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 106,537 shares to 599,104 shares, valued at $32.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 8,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited reported 1.95M shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.1% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 568,909 shares. Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 0.19% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 79,738 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,280 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 10,636 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1,679 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.07% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0.06% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Fiduciary holds 0.05% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 13,617 shares. Girard Prns Limited stated it has 1,825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 7,000 shares. 1,230 are held by Howe Rusling. Dubuque Retail Bank reported 0% stake. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).