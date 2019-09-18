Dte Energy Co (Call) (DTE) Holder Citadel Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $685,800 as Market Valuation Rose; Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake by $396,872 as Share Value Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (Call) (DTE) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 210,991 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 30/05/2018 – DTE GAS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S. OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 75,126 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 21,462 shares to 54,256 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Tr (SPY) by 1,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Pennant Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why The Ensign Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Should You Hold Community Health in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Hospice Agency – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Anthem (ANTM) is an Attractive Pick for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 47,058 shares to 58,567 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronav Nv Antwerpen by 73,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Put) (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Innovative collaboration led by DTE brings first network of EV fast chargers to downtown Detroit – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “DTE seeks solar, wind developers to bid on projects – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94 million for 16.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

