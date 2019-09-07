Dt Investment Partners Upped Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $670,549; Brinker Capital Has Raised Holding in Semtech (SMTC) by $674,900 as Share Value Rose

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 260.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 13,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, up from 5,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 557,590 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q EPS 16c-EPS 19c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 14,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 64,360 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 50,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 0.12% or 6,680 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 309,317 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 99,674 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. First Limited Partnership holds 58,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.51M shares. Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Cap Lc has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 14,908 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com. 51,258 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). First Mercantile invested in 0.2% or 16,954 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 42,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 7,891 shares to 5,776 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp by 4,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,445 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Semtech (SMTC) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 2.2% Return On Equity, Is SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). American National Registered Inv Advisor reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Victory Capital Management invested in 194,824 shares. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.12% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 5,000 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com owns 6,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 77,187 shares. Principal Financial holds 371,126 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 135,925 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 120,607 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company. Sei Invs owns 40,696 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 105,901 shares. Cleararc owns 6,211 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 13,394 shares.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “History Suggests Seagate Technology Stock May Surge – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, STX, NLSN – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Seagate (STX) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Everspin and Seagate Sign IP Patent Assignment and Licensing Agreements – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.