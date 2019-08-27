Dt Investment Partners Upped Position in Principal Financial Group (PFG) as Share Value Rose; Interdigital (IDCC) Market Valuation Declined While Fort LP Decreased Holding by $1.09 Million

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 15,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 74,981 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 696,368 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 16,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 63,481 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 80,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 182,199 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 12/03/2018 – InterDigital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – lnterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 1,550 shares. First Financial In holds 955 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,435 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 944,363 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0% or 256 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 30,781 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 3.94M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 78,262 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 67,517 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Srb holds 0.06% or 13,725 shares.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22,700 shares to 80,992 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

