Dt Investment Partners Upped Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding; Apriem Advisors Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $1.05 Million

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 23.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dt Investment Partners Llc acquired 5,504 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Dt Investment Partners Llc holds 28,546 shares with $4.03 million value, up from 23,042 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $115.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 2.75 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions

Apriem Advisors increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 18.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apriem Advisors acquired 8,234 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Apriem Advisors holds 53,184 shares with $6.86M value, up from 44,950 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $108.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 1.79M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 24.05% above currents $125.49 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Cowen & Co upgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 12,663 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 326 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Asset Management reported 2.03% stake. Bank Of The West stated it has 65,592 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.08% or 28,373 shares in its portfolio. 17,815 are owned by Stanley. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh accumulated 772,088 shares. American Century Inc owns 11,185 shares. Quantum Cap invested in 0.61% or 8,762 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,599 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 80,401 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Agf Investments has 0.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Casualty stated it has 40,000 shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 6,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd reported 27,326 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Hartford Inc holds 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,191 shares. Btim accumulated 15,097 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 68,700 shares. Lsv Asset owns 3.46 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 44,244 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited owns 0.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5.89M shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 71.95 million shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,616 shares. Northstar Asset Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wharton Business Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 1,654 shares. Moreover, Gfs Advsr Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 20,545 shares. Holderness invested 0.99% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 21.98% above currents $129.99 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1.