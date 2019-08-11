Dt Investment Partners Position in International Business Machine (IBM) Has Upped by $776,064; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $483,392

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 28,546 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 23,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11M shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s Current Status With Advertisers? It’s Complicated; 11/05/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency – Cheddar, Citing; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 27/03/2018 – Canada privacy commissioner contacted British Columbia about AggregatelQ; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotally, a lot of people are noticing that Facebook seems to be almost psychic in its ability to target relevant ads

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd accumulated 13.75M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Natl Financial Bank In holds 0.69% or 78,740 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company holds 18,592 shares. Moreover, Snow Cap LP has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stralem stated it has 3.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Incorporated Inc owns 178,938 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware accumulated 11,282 shares or 0.3% of the stock. West Oak Cap Llc has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corsair Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 6,410 shares. Harvest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,975 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 9,111 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Llc holds 258,000 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 812 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,277 shares to 40,810 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.