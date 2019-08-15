Dt Investment Partners Maintains Holding in Valero Energy (VLO); Paradigm Capital Management Has Raised Vocera Communications (VCRA) Position by $310,000; Share Value Declined

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 329,837 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 7,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 40,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 3.52 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 14,525 shares to 16,150 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 368,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,594 shares, and cut its stake in Foundation Building Materials.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera Announces Plans to Add Julie Iskow and Bharat Sundaram to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Report: Vocera and Definitive Healthcare Examine Symptoms of Cognitive Overload – Business Wire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera and QGenda Announce Reseller Partnership, Systems Integration – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 421,642 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 155,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 39,134 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Co holds 287,360 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Blair William Il has 19,752 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technologies holds 0.03% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 7,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 9,927 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,282 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 52,900 shares. Blackrock owns 2.17M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 30,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Denmark-based C Worldwide Group Holdings A S has invested 0.06% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Prudential Fin has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 116,122 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.