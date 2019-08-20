Dt Investment Partners Lifted Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position; Capital Growth Management LP Decreased By $1.05 Million Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 339,200 shares with $71.07 million value, down from 344,200 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $11.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $205.18. About 254,456 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 28.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dt Investment Partners Llc acquired 14,267 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Dt Investment Partners Llc holds 64,360 shares with $3.08 million value, up from 50,093 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 2.52M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 0.15% above currents $46.43 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, May 1 to “Buy”.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Seagate Technology plcâ€™s (NASDAQ:STX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seagate Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). St Germain D J Company owns 4,420 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First National Trust Company has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 243,134 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 58,103 shares. American International Group Incorporated Inc holds 91,709 shares. Asset One Co reported 192,240 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj invested 1.1% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Da Davidson And has 0.07% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 85,706 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 36,971 shares. Victory Management holds 194,824 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zebra Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: JKG Targets $215 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtn invested in 24,240 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Svcs has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Prudential accumulated 274,829 shares. Dana Invest accumulated 68,285 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc has 990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,815 shares. 9,838 were reported by Jane Street Limited Co. Endowment Management LP accumulated 0.15% or 5,090 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1.32M shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 8,255 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.07% or 1,170 shares. Contravisory Investment accumulated 32,030 shares or 2.6% of the stock. 9,490 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc invested in 0% or 108 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 2,974 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech has $225 highest and $225 lowest target. $225’s average target is 9.66% above currents $205.18 stock price. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Forestar Group Inc stake by 25,000 shares to 165,000 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Azul S A stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) was raised too.