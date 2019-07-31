Dt Investment Partners Increases Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB); Optimum Investment Advisors Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake by $3.48 Million

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $194.49. About 9.70 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summe; 19/03/2018 – There is some sentiment among investors that Facebook is “the worst of the FAANGs,” Cramer adds; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Breaking (Facebook) up is hard to do, says Simon Dumenco; 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Break Silence as Global Scrutiny Grows; 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Launches Bounty Program For Data-abuse Violations Ahead Of Zuckerberg Senate Testimony — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.36. About 1.83M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 40,210 shares to 30,290 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

